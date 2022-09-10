Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $27.78 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 910,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,000. Antero Resources makes up about 8.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

AR stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.