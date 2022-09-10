Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

