Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 1,615,114 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 3.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $2,218,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.