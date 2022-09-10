Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 227,391 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,238,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

