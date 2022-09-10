Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1,291.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383,923 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $30,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.