Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,878,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565,931 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,183,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.24 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

