Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 415,829 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415,829 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 2.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,743,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $278.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day moving average is $299.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.