Coin98 Price Up 2.3% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $96.91 million and $24.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

