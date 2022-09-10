Coin98 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.80 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $95.83 million and $34.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

