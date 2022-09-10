CoinFi (COFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $223,588.00

CoinFi (COFI) traded up 65.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $404,747.90 and $223,588.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is sale.coinfi.com/?utm_source=icolisting&utm_medium=native&utm_campaign=cryptocompare_ico_listing. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.