CoinPoker (CHP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,627.00

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $15,627.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

