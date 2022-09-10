Coldstack Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $163,865.50 and approximately $193,603.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. The official website for Coldstack is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColdStack is a unified protocol, which allows using the Decentralized Cloud Storage Platforms such as Filecoin, SIA, Arewave and Storj without significant integration efforts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

