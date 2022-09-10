Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Head to Head Analysis

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.74 $2.17 billion $2.31 33.78 Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 12 3 0 2.20 Haleon 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus target price of $84.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Haleon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 10.98% 315.10% 16.60% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Haleon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

