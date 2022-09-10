Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Critical Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.34 $18.66 million $1.28 11.09 Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.48 $13.10 million $1.49 9.48

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.39% 10.27% 0.89% Community West Bancshares 25.78% 12.74% 1.16%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. It operates through a network of seven branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard, and Paso Robles. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.