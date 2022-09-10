Color Platform Trading Up 0% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $270,412.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00614654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00256672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005298 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009317 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

