ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 9% Higher This Week

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.75 million and $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,962,834,633 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

