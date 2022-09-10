Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 151,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,461,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 820,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,736,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $81,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 3.1 %

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

