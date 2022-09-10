Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 4.0 %

ETR:CBK opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.91.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

