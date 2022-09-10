Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.