Comparing Captor Capital (CPTRF) & Its Peers

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Captor Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Captor Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital Competitors 650 2033 2661 83 2.40

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Captor Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Captor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million -$14.68 million -0.64 Captor Capital Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -8.31

This table compares Captor Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Captor Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62% Captor Capital Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Captor Capital competitors beat Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

