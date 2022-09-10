Comparing Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 5.13 -$38.96 million ($1.72) -1.12 Seer $6.62 million 94.04 -$71.17 million ($1.37) -7.28

Risk and Volatility

Codex DNA has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codex DNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Codex DNA has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Codex DNA and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seer 0 2 1 0 2.33

Codex DNA currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Seer has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Seer.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA -293.44% -59.86% -44.83% Seer -695.94% -17.12% -16.03%

Summary

Codex DNA beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

