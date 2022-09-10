Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and SpringBig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Doximity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 19.09 $154.78 million $0.70 48.43 SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 2 10 0 2.57 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $45.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.10%. SpringBig has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Doximity.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88% SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60%

Risk and Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats SpringBig on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.