Comparing EngageSmart (ESMT) & Its Peers

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EngageSmart to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EngageSmart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 EngageSmart Competitors 1648 11372 24368 531 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

EngageSmart presently has a consensus price target of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 49.97%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.67%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares EngageSmart and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million -$8.97 million -1,065.00 EngageSmart Competitors $1.83 billion $287.30 million 28.23

EngageSmart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EngageSmart. EngageSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart -0.12% 2.13% 1.98% EngageSmart Competitors -77.34% -84.15% -7.92%

Summary

EngageSmart beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.