Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,753.98

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,753.98 ($21.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,913 ($23.12). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($22.96), with a volume of 2,433,356 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,874.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,753.98. The company has a market cap of £33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

