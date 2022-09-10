Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,983.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

