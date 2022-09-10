Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Jim L. Turner Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRK stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

