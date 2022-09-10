Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $6,835.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 278.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,027,698 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.