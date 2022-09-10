Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.21% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $239.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

