Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $198,115.84 and approximately $397,283.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connectome has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

