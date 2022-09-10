CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.73 and last traded at $67.75. Approximately 6,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

