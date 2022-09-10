Constellation (DAG) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (DAG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $95.50 million and $533,445.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.
Constellation Profile
DAG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.
Constellation Coin Trading
