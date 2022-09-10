Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Acquires Shares of 662 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.2% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.1% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $7,152,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

