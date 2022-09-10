Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Buys Shares of 662 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.2% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

