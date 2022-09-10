Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Has $9.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

