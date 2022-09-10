Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 37.7% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $87,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $970.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $851.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $905.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,922.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

