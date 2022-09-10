ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $399,306.16 and $89,415.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002607 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

