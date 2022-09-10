Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $28.12 million and $4.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076634 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,629 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.