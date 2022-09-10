ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.