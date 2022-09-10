Contrasting Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44% Alexco Resource -667.20% -12.80% -10.90%

Risk and Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -18.04 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.46 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.81

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Alexco Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rare Element Resources and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alexco Resource has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 629.68%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Alexco Resource

(Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.