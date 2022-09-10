Contrasting Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.36 $75.44 million $0.40 31.88 Verano $740,000.00 139.07 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -16.05

Analyst Ratings

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Thumb Industries and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 185.84%. Verano has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.88%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Verano on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

