Contrasting IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get IDT alerts:

Risk & Volatility

IDT has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.45 billion 0.46 $96.47 million $1.82 13.96 Anterix $1.08 million 704.96 -$37.52 million ($2.67) -15.05

This table compares IDT and Anterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anterix has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.76%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52% Anterix -3,957.07% -25.44% -18.01%

Summary

IDT beats Anterix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Anterix

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.