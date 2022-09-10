Contrasting VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. VersaBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VersaBank and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 First Republic Bank 1 6 6 0 2.38

Profitability

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $187.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than VersaBank.

This table compares VersaBank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% First Republic Bank 27.65% 12.96% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.70 $17.80 million $0.63 11.75 First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 5.28 $1.48 billion $8.09 19.27

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats VersaBank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

