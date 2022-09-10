Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 8.88 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -36.26 Viad $507.34 million 1.56 -$92.65 million ($1.66) -23.12

Profitability

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OLO and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% Viad -1.82% -10.53% -0.85%

Risk & Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OLO and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50 Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.67%. Viad has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Viad beats OLO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

