Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.