Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $314.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.05 and its 200-day moving average is $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $453.77.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

