Cope Self Reported Market Cap Hits $815,416.62 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Cope has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Cope coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cope has a total market cap of $815,416.62 and approximately $12,688.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Cope Coin Profile

Cope (COPE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.

Buying and Selling Cope

According to CryptoCompare, “COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self-analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2.Users who stake their COPE will receive LP-COPE and this will allow them to unlock their COPE Report highlighting strengths and weaknesses on a call by call basis and highlighting recurring failings, that can be read over and studied to improve. The COPE Engine will be looking over Thousands of reports and globally speaking, will be able to categorise the many different common types of weaknesses and failings and then give some tips on what might be done better next time, based on retrospective statistical results.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cope using one of the exchanges listed above.

