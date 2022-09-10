Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

