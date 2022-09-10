Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

