Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 3,837 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 6.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

