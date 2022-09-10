Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.00.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.